Performance Food: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $7.2 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $8.2 billion.

Performance Food shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.