On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Police: Man accused of assaulting worker, using Asian slurs

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 4:11 pm
1 min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital say they are seeking to arrest a man who reportedly left a restaurant without paying, used racial slurs when confronted by two Asian American workers and assaulted one of them.

Arlington County Police said in a news release Saturday that officers were called to the unspecified restaurant earlier in the week for a report of an assault.

Police said the arriving officers determined the suspect had left without paying his bill. Two employees approached him outside the restaurant and asked him to pay, according to police. But the suspect continued walking away, and when one employee began recording him, he pushed the other employee to the ground and ran off, the release said.

Later, as detectives were investigating the incident, they were told the suspect used racial slurs towards the employees. The incident was reported to Virginia State Police as a possible hate crime, according to the news release. The assault victim did not require medical treatment.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

The incident comes amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that has prompted congressional action.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the national Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, joined police in calling for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Police released a detailed description and clear photos of the suspect.

“Every American has a role to play in pushing back against bigotry, whether it targets Asian-Americans or any other minority community,” CAIR national communications director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Understanding Your Social Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg