PRA Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 6:28 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $58.4 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $289.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.1 million.

PRA Group shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.05, a rise of 60% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

