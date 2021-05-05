Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

RLJ Lodging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 7:58 pm
1 min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its first quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a funds from operations loss of $29.8 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 26 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The company said it had a loss of $84.3 million, or 51 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust posted revenue of $119.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.2 million.

The company’s shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.84, an increase of 93% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLJ

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers