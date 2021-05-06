Trending:
Saul Centers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 7:43 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $22.7 million, or 71 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 73 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.5 million, or 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $58.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.18, an increase of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFS

