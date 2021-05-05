Trending:
Supernus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 5:37 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.8 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $580 million.

Supernus shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.49, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

