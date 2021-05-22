On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Thrill is gone: Los Angeles skyscraper slide won’t reopen

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 7:44 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A renovation will do away with a slide that gave thrill-seekers a brief ride on the outside of a downtown Los Angeles skyscraper.

The new owner of the U.S. Bank Tower will remove the Skyslide and Skyspace public observation deck, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

The slide and deck opened in 2016 with the idea of making the tower a tourist attraction.

Located nearly 1,000 feet (304.8 meters) above the ground, the Skyslide is a see-through enclosure 45 feet long (13.7 meters) and made of 1.25-inch-thick (3.18 centimeter) glass. Visitors could slide from the 70th floor down to the 69th floor.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Developer Silverstein Properties bought the U.S. Bank Tower last year for $430 million and plans to spend $60 million on upgrades to make it more appealing to businesses in creative fields, the Times reported.

Skyspace closed before the pandemic and will not reopen, said Jeremy Moss, head of leasing.

“While there are examples of observation decks and tourist attractions coexisting with workspace, in this particular case I think that it was having too much of a negative impact on the experience that we wanted to create and preserve for the companies that are here,” he said.

Skyspace floors will be turned back into office space.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds