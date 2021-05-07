On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Tredegar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 8:41 am
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have decreased 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg