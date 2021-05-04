Under Armour: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $77.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 30 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

