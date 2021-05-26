Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $39.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $617.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.4 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Universal Corp. shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.61, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.