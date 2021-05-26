On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 4:43 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $39.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $617.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.4 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Universal Corp. shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.61, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset