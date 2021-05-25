On Air: Federal Insights
US cuts Mexico’s aviation safety rating, curbing new flights

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 2:20 pm
U.S. regulators have downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that prevents Mexican airlines from expanding flights to the United States just as travel is recovering from the pandemic.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it downgraded Mexico after finding that the country does not meet standards set by a United Nations aviation group.

The downgrade means that U.S. airlines won’t be able to sell tickets on flights operated by Mexican airlines, a setback that will mainly hit Delta, which has a partnership with Aeromexico.

The FAA said it will increase scrutiny of Mexican flights to the United States, but the downgrade does not immediately affect current flights.

The FAA decision to lower Mexico from “Category 1” to “Category 2” puts it in a group of countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Thailand.

