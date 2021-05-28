On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Veeva, Ulta Beauty rise; Caleres, Boeing fall

By NEW YORK
May 28, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Salesforce.com Inc., up $12.27 to $238.10.

The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Autodesk Inc., down 81 cents to $285.86.

The design software company’s profit forecast for the second-quarter fell mostly below Wall Street expectations.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $17 to $345.36.

The beauty products company reported surprisingly strong first-quarter profits and raised its financial forecast for the year.

Yext Inc., up $2.16 to $14.47.

The software developer’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ expectations and it gave an encouraging financial forecast.

Veeva Systems Inc., up $26.69 to $291.34.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $6.05 to $86.44.

The retailer reported solid first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Boeing Co., down $3.68 to $247.02.

Deliveries of the airplane maker’s Dreamliner have reportedly been halted again.

Caleres Inc., down $2.20 to $25.08.

The footwear wholesaler gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

