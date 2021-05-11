On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Victoria’s Secret to be spun off a year after sale collapsed

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
May 11, 2021 8:48 am
< a min read
      

A year after an agreement to sell Victoria’s Secret fell apart as the pandemic emptied malls nationwide, the chain will be spun off by its owner to become a separate company.

L Brands, based in Columbus, Ohio, has been shopping the struggling chain elsewhere since the collapse of that deal and said it had held talks with a number of potential buyers, but it appears it could not come to an agreement on price.

Victoria’s Secret was to be sold to Sycamore Partners last year but the private equity firm sued to get out of the deal citing the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, Victoria’s Secret was forced to close stores and sales, which had been falling as the brand fell out of favor, evaporated.

With the decision announced Tuesday, L Brands created two independent, publicly traded companies, the other being Bath & Body Works.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

The split becomes official in August if approved by the board at L Brands.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea