W.R. Grace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 6:17 am
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $68.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $456.7 million in the period.

W.R. Grace shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRA

