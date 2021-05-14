On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WidePoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 5:53 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $585,000.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

WidePoint expects full-year earnings to be 12 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $103 million.

WidePoint shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $7.04, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

