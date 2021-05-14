WidePoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $585,000.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

WidePoint expects full-year earnings to be 12 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $103 million.

WidePoint shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $7.04, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.