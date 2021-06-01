On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 3:53 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.40 to $67.72 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose rose 93 cents to $70.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.17 a gallon. July heating rose 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. July natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 30 cents to $1,905 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $28.10 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $4.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.42 Japanese yen from 109.50 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.2228.

