Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.11 to $68.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.10 to $71.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. July heating rose 4 cents to $2.11 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4.90 to $1,909.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $28.20 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.59 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.58 Japanese yen from 109.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.2212 from $1.2228.

