Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 4:34 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 33 cents to $70.29 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 30 cents to $72.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.21 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 90 cents to $1,896.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 3 cents to $28.03 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.43 Japanese yen from 109.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.2171 from $1.2179.

