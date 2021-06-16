On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 3:46 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 3 cents to $72.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 40 cents to $74.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. July heating fell 1 cent to $2.10 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $5 to $1,861.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $27.81 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.50 Japanese yen from 110.10 yen. The euro fell to $1.2016 from $1.2124.

