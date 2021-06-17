On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 3:24 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.11 to $71.04 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $1.31 to $73.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. July natural gas was unchanged at $3.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $86.60 to $1,774.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.95 to $25.86 an ounce and July copper fell 21 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.26 Japanese yen from 110.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.1913 from $1.2016.

