On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 75 cents to $74.05 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 62 cents to $76.18 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. July natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $1.10 to $1,777.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $26.09 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.84 Japanese yen from 110.86 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1932 from $1.1930.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair