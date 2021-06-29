On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 7 cents to $72.98 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 8 cents to $74.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.24 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.20 to $1,763.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $25.87 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.52 Japanese yen from 110.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1903 from $1.1923.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training