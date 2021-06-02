On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Business News

Constellation, Etsy rise; First Bancorp, Take-Two fall

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 4:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Etsy Inc., up $11.68 to $175.14.

The online crafts marketplace is buying the shopping app Depop for just under $1.63 billion.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $13.33 to $33.57.

The biopharmaceutical company is being bought by MorphoSys in a $1.7 billion deal.

NortonLifeLock Inc., up 60 cents to $28.49.

The security software maker launched Norton Crypto, which is designed to help people more securely mine cryptocurrency.

Visa Inc., up $3.03 to $229.66.

The global payments processor gave investors an encouraging update on payment volumes.

First Bancorp, down $2.42 to $42.99.

The bank is buying Select Bancorp for $314.4 million in an all-stock deal.

Ally Financial Inc., down 49 cents to $55.66.

The bank is ending all overdraft fees, becoming the first large bank to do so.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 76 cents to $29.23.

Oil prices ticked higher and helped lift energy company stocks.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $5.85 to $176.91.

The maker of Grand Theft Auto and other video games is buying Nordeus.

