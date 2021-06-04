On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Denmark suspends Baltic gas pipeline, in setback for Poland

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 9:20 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Denmark has withdrawn permission for a planned pipeline that was designed to bring Norwegian gas to Poland, citing the need to assess if the project would harm the habitats of certain mice and bat species.

The decision represents a setback to Poland’s energy security efforts. Poland has been counting on the pipeline, called Baltic Pipe, to help limit its dependence on Russian energy sources.

The Danish Environmental and Food Appeals Board announced Thursday that it had repealed a land permit issued in 2019 for Baltic Pipe.

According to the appeals board, a permit for the project given by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency did not sufficiently lay out the measures that would be taken to protect dormice, Nordic birch mice and bats during construction of the 210-kilometer (130-mile) pipeline across Denmark.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Baltic Pipe was designed to bring Norway’s offshore natural gas from the North Sea through Denmark to Poland. Completion of the pipeline was expected in fall 2022.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
6|4 Move Beyond Robotic Process Automation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Lehigh Heavy Forge with Congresswoman Susan Wild