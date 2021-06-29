Enerpac, 2U rise; Herman Miller, Purple Innovation fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes:

Morgan Stanley, up $2.94 to $90.64.

The investment bank and financial services firm doubled its quarterly dividend and approved a $12 billion stock buyback plan.

L Brands Inc., up 24 cents to $71.21.

The company’s Victoria’s Secret unit, which it is spinning off, is offering to sell $500 million in senior notes through a private placement.

Purple Innovation Inc., down $1.16 to $26.79.

The mattress company pulled its financial forecast for the year as it deals with mechanical and maintenance issues.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., up $1.92 to $26.99.

The industrial products company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

2U Inc., up $1.70 to $42.08.

The online education services provider is buying substantially all of edX’s assets for $800 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 6 cents to $31.30.

The energy company said it started buying back senior notes.

Lennar Corp., up 81 cents to $99.22.

Homebuilders made gains following a report that showed home prices soared in April.

Herman Miller Inc., down $3.32 to $44.63.

The furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.