On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Etsy, Intellia rise; Carnival, Exelixis fall

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 4:10 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing Co., down $8.42 to $239.96.

The airplane maker reportedly faces more delays with FAA certification of its 777X aircraft.

Exelixis Inc., down $5.40 to $18.02.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Investors were disappointed by results from a key study on a potential cancer treatment.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., up $44.60 to $133.43.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a developing treatment for a genetic disorder.

QAD Inc., up $14.15 to $87.05.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the manufacturing software maker for about $2 billion.

Ventas Inc., down 30 cents to $58.01.

The healthcare facility owner and manager is buying New Senior Investment Group for about $2.3 billion.

Etsy Inc., up $13.61 to $198.41.

        Read more: Business News

The online crafts marketplace is buying Brazil-based online marketplace Elo7 for $217 million.

Carnival Corp., down $1.98 to $26.15.

The cruise line operator plans to raise up to $500 million through a stock sale.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., up $4.11 to $28.86.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study on a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vermont Guardsman receives Soldier’s Medal for 2020 rescue