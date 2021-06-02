On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

German biotech company MorphoSys buys US rival for $1.7B

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 8:59 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany-based MorphoSys AG said Wednesday that it is buying U.S. rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valuing the biotech company at $1.7 billion.

MorphoSys said in a statement that it has agreed to pay $34 in cash per Constellation share and the takeover has been unanimously approved by both companies’ boards.

Constellation, based in Cambridge, Mass., specialized in novel therapeutics in patients with cancer.

The deal, expected to be completed in the third quarter, was enabled through $2.025 billion in funding that MorphoSys received from investor Royalty Pharma, in return for royalties on several drugs developed by the German company, which is headquartered in Planegg near Munich.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre