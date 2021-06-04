On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 6:08 am
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

