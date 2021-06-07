On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks clawed back much of their early losses and ended mixed on Wall Street Monday.

The subdued opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy’s recovery and the risks of rising inflation. On Thursday investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month.

Technology stocks, banks and industrial companies pulled the broader market lower. Health care companies made solid gains, as did cruise line operators.

On Monday:

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 fell 3.37 points, or 0.1%, to 4,226.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.15 points, or 0.4%, to 34,630.24.

The Nasdaq rose 67.23 points, or 0.5%, to 13,881.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.76 points, or 1.4%, to 2,319.18.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 470.45 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 4,023.76 points, or 13.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 993.44 points, or 7.7%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 344.32 points, or 17.4%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh