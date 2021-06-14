On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

Gains in several big-name tech companies including Apple helped nudge the S&P 500 to another record high Monday, even as other parts of the market faltered.

The benchmark index was lower for most of the day, then turned higher in the last 10 minutes of trading, ending up 0.2%.

Trading has been choppy as investors gauge the strength of the economic recovery and whether emerging signs of inflation will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve believes. The Fed holds its latest meeting on interest rate policy this week.

On Monday:

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The S&P 500 rose 7.71 points, or 0.2%, to 4,255.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.85 points, or 0.2%, to 34,393.75.

The Nasdaq rose 104.72 points, or 0.7%, to 14,174.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.66 points, or 0.4%, to 2,326.15.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 499.08 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 3,787.27 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,285.86 points, or 10%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 351.29 points, or 17.8%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday