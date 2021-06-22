On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks finished higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 closer to the record high it reached last week.

Markets were relatively calm through the Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said he expects recent increases in inflation to subside soon. Markets are sitting close to their records, but that’s masked plenty of churning happening underneath the surface since the Fed’s announcement last week, indicating it may begin raising short-term rates by late 2023.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.5%, to 4,246.44.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.61 points, or 0.2%, to 33,945.58.

The Nasdaq rose 111.79 points, or 0.8%, to 14,253.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.85 points, or 0.4%, to 2,295.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 79.99 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 655.50 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 222.89 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.20 points, or 2.6%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 490.37 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is up 3,339.10 points, or 10.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,364.99 points, or 10.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.09 points, or 16.3%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

50 personal mobility devices donated to VA and Vets who use them