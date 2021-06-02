On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks managed to end with modest gains on Wall Street after a day of wavering back and forth.

Technology stocks helped lift the broader market. Energy companies rose also rose along with the price of crude oil.

Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a “meme” stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors. Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards also rose. Treasury yields fell.

On Wednesday:

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The S&P 500 rose 6.08 points, or 0.1%, to 4,208.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.1%, to 34,600.38.

The Nasdaq rose 19.85 points, or 0.1%, to 13,756.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,297.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.01 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 70.93 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 7.59 points, or 0.1%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 28.86 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 452.05 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 3,993.90 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 868.05 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 322.98 points, or 16.4%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre