How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 4:23 pm
Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 edged higher Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell.

Optimism over the economy’s prospects as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift has sent the market to a series of record highs, including the third straight for the S&P 500. Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government’s monthly jobs report due out Friday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.70 points, or 0.1%, to 4,297.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 34,502.51.

The Nasdaq fell 24.38 points, or 0.2%, to 14,503.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,310.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.80 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 68.67 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 143.57 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.85 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 541.43 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 3,896.03 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,615.67 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 335.69 points, or 17%.

