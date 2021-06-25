On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

MARTIN CRUTSINGER
June 25, 2021 8:42 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May while incomes dropped for a second month as the impact of the government’s individual impact payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%.

Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April.

Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed’s 2% target for annual price increases.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair