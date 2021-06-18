On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Pilgrim’s Pride, JPMorgan fall; Adobe, Smith & Wesson rise

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Adobe Inc., up $14.23 to $565.59.

The software maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., down 36 cents to $21.25.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

The poultry producer is buying the meats and meals business of Kerry Consumer Foods for $952 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., up $3.43 to $23.35.

The firearm maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend.

Codexis Inc., up $2.48 to $22.12.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Sykes Enterprises Inc., up $12.28 to $53.45.

Sitel Group is buying the outsourcing services company for about $2.2 billion.

Fox Corp., up 34 cents to $35.78.

        Read more: Business News

The owner of Fox News increased its stock buyback plan by $2 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $3.84 to $147.92.

Banks were weighed down by falling bond yields, which can crimp their ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Intel Corp., down $1.51 to $55.67.

Technology stocks slipped over heightened concerns about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 Product Lifecycle Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest