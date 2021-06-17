Tenet Healthcare, Fisker rise; Newmont, Aon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Aon Plc., down $11.26 to $232.84.
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing to block insurance brokerage Aon’s acquisition of Willis Towers Watson.
Lennar Corp., up $3.31 to $94.65.
The homebuilder’s second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Hologic Inc., up 97 cents to $62.86.
The medical device maker closed its buyout of molecular diagnostic testing company Mobidiag Oy.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $1.86 to $68.63.
The hospital operator sold five hospitals in Florida to Steward Health Care System for $1.1 billion.
TAL Education Group, down $3.35 to $20.62.
The education services provider will reportedly face tougher rules on private tutoring in China.
Danaher Corp., up $12.34 to $257.08.
The industrial and medical device maker is buying privately-held Aldevron for about $9.6 billion.
Newmont Corp., down $4.78 to $63.67.
The price of gold slumped and weighed on the gold producer’s stock.
Fisker Inc., up 59 cents to $18.33.
The electric vehicle maker signed a manufacturing agreement with Magna International.
