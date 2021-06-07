On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
US Concrete, Moderna rise; Autodesk, Nucor fall

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 4:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

U.S. Concrete Inc., up $16.73 to $73.87.

The construction materials company is being bought by Vulcan Materials for $1.29 billion.

Autodesk Inc., down $5.89 to $278.89.

The design software company is pursuing a buyout of Altium.

QTS Realty Trust, up $13.66 to $78.15.

The data center owner is being bought by Blackstone for about $10 billion.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp., up $3.83 to $38.83.

The owner of infrastructure businesses is selling its private aviation business to KKR for just under $4.5 billion.

Moderna Inc., up $13.50 to $219.57.

The drug developer asked European regulators to grant authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $3.36 to $34.80.

The clothing and accessories maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 99 cents to $33.11.

The cruise line gave investors an encouraging update on plans to start sailing in the U.S. again.

Nucor Corp., down $1.41 to $107.37.

The steel company is buying Cornerstone Building Brands’ insulated metal panels business.

