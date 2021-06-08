On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Vail, Regions Financial fall; Fastly, Stitch Fix rise

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., down $1.59 to $35.25.

The coffee pod maker and beverage company announced a 28 million stock offering on behalf of Mondelēz International.

Marvell Technology Inc., up $2.46 to $50.73.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The chipmaker beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Etsy Inc., up $1.89 to $170.21.

The online crafts marketplace announced an offering for $1 billion in senior notes.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $8.16 to $66.10.

The online clothing styling service reported strong client growth and beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Fastly Inc., $5.50 to $56.20.

The cloud service company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $7.92 to $326.35.

        Read more: Business News

The ski resort operator’s financial forecast for the year disappointed investors.

Citigroup Inc., down 23 cents to $79.08.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Regions Financial Corp., down 17 cents to $22.34.

The bank is buying home improvement lender EnerBank USA.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony