Westlake, Lydall rise; Amazon, Nvidia fall

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 4:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Westlake Chemical Corp., up $2.65 to $93.96.

The ethylene producer is buying Boral’s North American building products business for $2.15 billion.

Raven Industries Inc., up $19.03 to $57.65.

CNH Industrial is buying the industrial products maker for about $2.1 billion.

Lydall Inc., up $28.43 to $61.72.

Clearlake Capital-backed Unifrax is buying the engineered products company for about $1.3 billion.

51job Inc., up $1.74 to $76.39.

The China-based human resources services company is being bought by Garnet Faith Limited for about $5.7 billion.

Parsons Corp., up 33 cents to $39.91.

The infrastructure services provider received a $23.5 million contract with the transit authority of L.A. County.

Amazon.com Inc., down $32.94 to $3,453.96.

The internet retail giant started its two-day “Prime Day” sales event.

Bank of America Corp., up 97 cents to $39.75.

Bond yields rose, improving banks’ ability to charge higher interest on loans.

Nvidia Corp., down $8.46 to $737.09.

China’s biggest banks promised to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

