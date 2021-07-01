On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

1st person of color named as Houston Chronicle editor

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 5:14 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Maria Douglas Reeve has been promoted to editor of the Houston Chronicle after serving as managing editor of the daily for about 20 months, owner Hearst Corp. announced Tuesday.

She succeeds Steve Riley, who announced his retirement in March.

Reeve came to the Chronicle in November 2019 after serving in various news management roles with the Star-Tribune in Minneapolis. The Charleston, South Carolina, native previously worked for the Star-Tribune’s Twin Cities rival, the St. Paul Pioneer Press, after beginning her journalism career as a reporter at The Bradenton Herald in Florida.

She has served as a Pulitzer Prize juror and has been active in the National Association of Black Journalists. She becomes the first person of color named as editor of the 120-year-old daily.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico