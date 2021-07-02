On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Alector, Virgin Galactic rise; Arrowhead, Boeing fall

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Alector Inc., up $12.80 to $35.21.

The biotechnology company is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline to develop treatments for diseases including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $44.94.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

The spaceflight company’s next test flight is scheduled for July 11 and will include founder Richard Branson.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc., up $1.54 to $13.80.

The upscale restaurant operator is being bought by SPB Hospitality for about $220 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $21.83 to $63.13.

The pharmaceutical company is pausing a study on a potential cystic fibrosis treatment.

Boeing Co., down $3.05 to $236.68.

One of the airplane maker’s 737 cargo planes reportedly made an emergency landing in Hawaii because of engine trouble.

Citigroup Inc., down 60 cents to $70.41.

        Read more: Business News

Banks were weighed down by falling bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down 31 cents to $52.77.

The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if they aren’t delivered to passengers quickly enough.

Tesla Inc., up 98 cents to $678.90.

Tesla delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman