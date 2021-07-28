On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alphabet, Boeing rise; Spotify, CoStar Group fall

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 4:20 pm
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., up $83.88 to $2,721.88.

The parent company of Google reported that its profits increased nearly threefold in the latest quarter.

Starbucks Inc., down $3.62 to $122.41.

The coffee chain lowered its forecast for sales growth in China, its second-largest market outside the U.S.

Boeing Co., up $9.30 to $231.57.

The airplane maker reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and its revenue topped forecasts.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.35 to $43.45.

The drugmaker’s revenue nearly doubled thanks to strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines.

Spotify Inc., down $13.61 to $223.32.

The Luxembourg-based music and podcast streaming service missed a user growth target.

CoStar Group Inc., down $2.07 to $86.95.

The provider of commercial real estate information cut its earnings forecast for the full year.

Teladoc Health Inc., up 80 cents to $151.81.

The telehealth services provider gave investors a mixed financial report, with weak earnings, but solid revenue.

Bunge Ltd., up $3.31 to $78.51.

The agribusiness company reported earnings and revenue that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates.

