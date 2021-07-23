On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 4:20 pm
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing.

Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying it overestimated demand for hard seltzer.

Intel Corp., down $2.96 to $53.

The chipmaker reported solid second-quarter financial results but also said supply chain problems would likely persist.

Twitter Inc., up $2.12 to $71.69.

The social media company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts on growing advertising demand.

Snap Inc., up $15 to $77.97.

The parent company of Snapchat reported results that were much better than Wall Street was expecting.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc., up $3.01 to $54.22.

The shoe company reported strong second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

American Express Co., up $2.28 to $173.18.

The credit card issuer reported strong second-quarter profit and revenue as consumer spending increased.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up 71 cents to $135.66.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

