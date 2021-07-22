On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlantic Union: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 7:44 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $85.4 million.

The bank, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $179.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUB

