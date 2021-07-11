On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 2:11 pm
< a min read
      

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past two weeks, to $3.21 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely hold steady now that crude oil costs have stopped rising.

The price at the pump is 97 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.65 per gallon.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.30 a gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks earlier.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent