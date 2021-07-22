On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Brink’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 7:17 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.6 billion.

Brink’s shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

