On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Capital Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 7:53 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41 million, beating Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 87% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around