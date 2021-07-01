On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 3:46 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.76 to $75.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.22 to $75.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $2.27 a gallon. August heating rose 3 cents to $2.16 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $5.20 to $1,776.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 9 cents to $26.10 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.63 Japanese yen from 111.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.1841 from $1.1847.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway