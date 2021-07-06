On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 4:14 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.79 to $73.37 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell $2.63 to $74.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 7 cents to $2.23 a gallon. August heating fell 8 cents to $2.10 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $3.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.90 to $1,794.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 33 cents to $26.17 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.63 Japanese yen from 110.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1826 from $1.1871.

