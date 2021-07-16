On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 3:24 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 16 cents to $71.81 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 12 cents to $73.59 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. August heating was unchanged at $2.11 a gallon. August natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $14 to $1,815 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 59 cents to $25.80 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $4.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.08 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1809 from $1.1808.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea